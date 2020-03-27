‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Interrogates Dr. Escobar

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 30 reveal that trouble may be on the way for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). While she believes that her plan is still on track, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have a few questions of her own, per She Knows Soaps.

If there’s someone who knows that doctors can be crooked, it’s Flo. Not too long ago, she was involved in a wicked plot where she pretended that she was Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby’s birth mother. Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had convinced her that he was doing it to protect his daughter but they hurt so many lives in the process. Therefore, it only makes sense that Flo won’t be fooled by the doctor’s title when she starts snooping about Sally’s illness.

Flo Has Serious Questions

Recently, Flo spied Sally through the window. She saw that she was lying on the ground and rushed in because she thought that the redhead had passed out. However, Sally was only doing yoga and did not hear her knocking at the door because she had headphones in her ears.

But the entire episode had an impact on Flo. Something alerted Flo to the fact that something wasn’t quite right about the situation. Perhaps she thought that yoga wasn’t safe for someone who was dying of an incurable disease, or perhaps it was Sally’s guilty demeanor.

Happy that they are together, Sally dodges Wyatt’s pointed questions today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/FVh1CYODt7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 18, 2020

Flo Grills Dr. Escobar

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo has some serious questions for Sally’s doctor. Due to Sally’s behavior, she wants Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) to answer her about Sally’s condition.

Of course, B&B fans know that Sally is faking the entire terminal illness. She and her friend, Penny Escobar, hatched a plan to get what they want. Sally is pretending to have the shakes to win Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) sympathy. She carefully orchestrated her plan so that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) would feel compelled to tell everyone that she’s dying. She’s hoping that Wyatt will realize that he still loves her and that he no longer wants to be with Flo.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally attempts to keep Dr. Escobar in her place and reminds her of doctor/patient privilege. pic.twitter.com/CjlAg2Iuyp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 23, 2020

Sally promised Penny that she would help her get into the fashion industry. All she had to do was to give Sally a fake diagnosis when Katie was present.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Flo may want the doctor to name Sally’s illness. But Penny may cover by stating that she cannot reveal the diagnosis because of doctor-patient confidentiality privileges.