Sofia Vergara Rocks Black Lace Lingerie In Sizzling Throwback Snap

Actress Sofia Vergara, who many fans know from her role on popular sitcom Modern Family, recently thrilled her 18.5 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap from two decades ago. Sofia didn’t include any information about what the picture was from, only that it was taken in Miami, Florida in 2000.

The snap was relatively closely cropped, with just a portion of Sofia’s upper body visible in the frame. The buxom bombshell rocked a black lace lingerie top that showcased her ample assets to perfection. The top featured opaque lace cups that had delicate detailing along the top of the cups, and thin bra straps that stretched over her shoulders. A tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display in the daring look. The top also featured semi-sheer panels that featured a feminine pattern printed atop mesh fabric for a sultry vibe.

While many fans are accustomed to seeing Sofia with darker brunette locks, in the throwback snap she had much lighter hair, and was nearly a blond. Her long locks were down in an effortlessly tousled style, with several strands framing her face and blowing around slightly for a sexy look. Her makeup was natural, accentuating her gorgeous features. She rocked bold brows that framed her stunning eyes, had flawless skin, and slicked a neutral pink gloss on her lips to give a bit of color to the look.

Sofia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot throwback shot, and the post received over 304,800 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from tennis superstar Venus Williams. Many of Sofia’s fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, as the post received 2,205 comments within the same 10 hour time frame.

“Even more beautiful today!” one fan said.

“What a beautiful natural look you have just lovely,” another follower added.

“I had this calendar,” one fan added, implying that the photo may have come from some kind of sexy calendar photoshoot that Sofia had participated in back in her younger years.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Earlier this month, Sofia delighted her fans with a throwback snap from an even earlier stage in her life, back in the ’90s. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a scandalous black gown as she walked the red carpet with her son Manolo by her side for the smoking hot shot. The gown had a voluminous skirt that obscured some of her curves, but also featured a scandalously high slit which exposed nearly her entire thigh, as well as a draped top that showed off plenty of skin on her upper body.