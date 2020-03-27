R. Kelly Asks To Be Released From Jail Over Fears Of Catching Coronavirus

R. Kelly is asking for federal judges in Chicago and Brooklyn to release him from jail as he awaits trial, saying he is afraid of contracting coronavirus behind bars.

The singer filed papers with judges in both jurisdictions this week, asking for them to allow his release from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago while he prepares to go on trial for a slew of charges that include sexual exploitation of a minor, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, argued that the 53-year-old is at an increased risk of the virus due to his age and recent surgery to repair a hernia. Kelly is proposing that he live with a girlfriend while awaiting going on trial.

Greenberg noted that some inmates at the Chicago facility were under quarantine after experiencing flu-like symptoms, putting his client at high risk.

“Requiring people to reside in a custodial jail setting is tantamount to making them drink poison,” Kelly’s lawyer wrote.

Experts have warned that crowded jails could become a ticking time bomb for the coronavirus, which spreads quickly in group settings. As ABC News reported, judges across the country have ordered thousands of inmates to be released, allowing low-level offenders and those at the end of their sentences to go free in order to reduce crowding and slow the potential spread of COVID-19.

The report added that 75 inmates in New York City jails tested positive along with 37 correctional staffers, and across the country there have been fears of outbreaks.

“As the COVID-19 virus continues its relentless march across the nation, the looming crisis inside America’s jails and prisons appears to be deepening, as corrections officials dig in to prevent outbreaks in the nation’s more than 6,000 prisons and jails,” the report noted.

“So far this week, a total of 23 inmates have escaped correctional facilities in two states after at least one inmate had tested positive at each of two facilities — and by late Wednesday a dozen remained at large, officials said.”

Many states have also suspended court proceedings, putting trials on indefinite hiatus in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Kelly is facing a number of charges across multiple states, including a new federal charge lodged earlier this month. Page Six reported that Kelly was accused of having sex with a woman when she was a minor and transporting her across state lines, a federal charge that comes with a 10-year minimum sentence.