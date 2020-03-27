Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Pays, Quinn Gloats

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 27 promise that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will pay the price for betraying her spouse. And nobody could be more delighted than Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) about how her plan is falling into place, per TV Guide.

Quinn’s Revenge

As Quinn told Brooke, things didn’t have to go so far. She admitted to Brooke that although Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) took the video, the former Vegas showgirl deleted it because she didn’t want to cause Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) any more pain. It was Quinn who uploaded the clip, behind her friend’s back, and put it on the frame.

If Brooke had not threatened Quinn and told her that she would get her out of the Forrester family, Quinn may have given Brooke the benefit of the doubt. She might have reconsidered and not sent the video to the frame and Brooke’s secret would have been safe. But because Brooke still remained so arrogant, Quinn wanted to bring Brooke down for once and for all. And now that Ridge and Katie Forrester (Heather Tom) have seen the clip, Brooke will pay.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn will gloat as she sees Brooke’s family turn against her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn enjoys the fallout of her malicious deed towards Brooke. pic.twitter.com/XVUL6fd6nH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 27, 2020

Brooke’s Secret Is Out

Now that Brooke has been ripped from her sanctimonious pedestal, she will have a lot of explaining to do. Those closest to her will demand some answers and this time she cannot blame anyone but herself.

Ridge was devastated to see the clip of his wife kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He thought that they were celebrating their love for each other. However, he will discover that Brooke has been lying to him and kissing another man behind his back. This after she blasted him for kissing Shauna while they were separated.

Brooke Pays

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will have a lot of questions. He may want to know how long this has been going on and may even have a few scathing comments for Bill. Of course, Dollar Bill will also have a lot of explaining to do to Katie who will be heartbroken by the turn of events. And although Bill and Brooke may ask for forgiveness, Ridge and Katie are done with their apologies.

The soap opera spoilers also indicate that Eric Forrester (John McCook), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) will be disappointed as the video clip plays on the photo frame. They thought that they would be celebrating Ridge and Brooke’s love, yet they will be faced with the reality that even Brooke has her weak points.

Brooke will pay for her moment of passion by losing the respect of those closest to her. Her sisters, husband, and her daughter will see her as the woman she really is.