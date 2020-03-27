Betty White, 98, Reportedly Being ‘Careful’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Betty has reportedly been 'spending all of her time inside' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Betty White is reportedly being extra “careful” as she rides out the coronavirus pandemic that’s gripping the world right now. According to a new report, the legendary 98-year-old actress is said to still be in “good health” amid the pandemic. Currently, she is not leaving her house and is severely limiting any face-to-face contact with others to avoid contracting the virus.

TMZ claimed this week that the beloved star is continuing to self-isolate in her home in Los Angeles.

A source alleged to the outlet this week that Betty “has very limited in-person interactions” as she stays holed up at home. They added that “she’s only coming in contact with people being equally cautious of the virus” as it was confirmed that the U.S. now has the most known cases of coronavirus in the world.

The site also claimed that Betty — who has credited eating hot dogs for her long life — is being so cautious that she’s not even leaving her estate to head to the grocery store and has any essential errands “taken care of” for her so that she can continue to stay safe indoors.

As for what the star is getting up to as she rides out the COVID-19 outbreak, the outlet’s insider shared that Betty is taking things nice and easy and has been “spending all of her time inside and relaxing through her quarantine.”

The whole of Los Angeles is currently under a compulsory stay-at-home order that was issued to everyone living in California last week. The Los Angeles Times reports that 83 people have already died in the state, with more than 4,000 confirmed cases.

Many fans have been sharing love and concern for Betty online after research showed that those in their 70s or older and anyone with pre-existing medical conditions are most at risk of experiencing the most severe symptoms if they catch coronavirus.

“Can someone please check on Betty White?? We must protect her from coronavirus,” one person tweeted.

“The more of you that stay home, the less chance their is that Betty White will contract coronavirus. that should be reason enough to #StayHome,” another person said.

Another recent tweet read, “If you’re not doing #SocialDistanacing for yourself, do it for #bettywhite. #coronavirus.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, a representative for the star spoke out about how she’s doing after so many fans previously shared their concern.

Speaking to Today, the rep confirmed that “Betty is fine.”

White has more than 100 acting credits to her name but is best known for starring in much-loved shows such as The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.