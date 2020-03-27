Zara Larsson Looks Unreal In Black Bodysuit With Long Gloves For New Music Video

Swedish beauty Zara Larsson released a new single with producer Kygo and rapper Tyga, “Like It Is,” and looks nothing short of incredible in the music video. The “I Would Like” hitmaker took to Instagram to share some photos of herself in one of the outfits taken from the video and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 22-year-old stunned in a low-cut black bodysuit which displayed her decolletage. Larsson paired the ensemble with long black gloves and wore tights with a pattern all over underneath. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress accessorized herself with a thick sparkly necklace around her neck and sported her shoulder-length curly hair down. The singer opted for black mascara and a red lip for the occasion. Larsson looked reminiscent of Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

In the first shot, Larsson was captured from the knees-up. She placed one hand on her hip and raised the other behind her head. The “Lush Life” chart-topper looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and oozed confidence.

In the next slide, Larsson was snapped more close-up. She appeared to have both arms beside her and didn’t look at the camera. She was caught with a softer expression and had been photographed where the light was shining.

For her caption, she thanked Kygo for letting her be a part of his new song and told fans that the single is available everywhere worldwide.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 57,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“This song is INCREDIBLE,” one user wrote, attaching numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I LOVE IT SO SO MUCH AHHHH,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“A fu*king bop, you saved the music industry,” remarked a third fan.

“You look sooooo gorgeous in the music video,” a fourth admirer commented.

On YouTube, the official music video has been watched over 161,000 times within eight hours on Kygo’s channel.

Impressing her loyal social media following is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her fans in a sheer white dress with sequins embroidered all over it. The attire had very thin straps and was paired with sheer white long gloves and heels with sparkly silver straps. The “All the Time” entertainer applied a bold red lip and wore her short wavy blond hair down. The look she owned on top of the rooftop was also taken from the “Like It Is” video.