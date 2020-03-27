‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly & Wife Siri Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal New Baby’s Adorable Nickname

The Voice host Carson Daly and his wife Siri have welcomed their fourth child. The arrival of daughter Goldie Patricia Daly comes during a time when hospitals are besieged by patients battling coronavirus. In the image’s caption, the couple thanked workers for their tireless efforts in keeping their family safe and healthy during this precious moment in their lives.

Goldie, or Go Go as her parents have adorably nicknamed her, made her entrance into the world on March 26 at 4:08 p.m. ET. She weighed 8.2 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her arrival adds a sixth person to the Daly family, which also includes proud siblings Jackson James, age 11; Etta Jones, 7; and London Rose, 5.

Carson posted an image of himself, Siri, and the baby to his Instagram page. All three are seen in Siri’s hospital room. Both Carson and his wife are wearing hospital gowns and masks to protect themselves and their child.

The television personality is wearing a nametag, which lists his full name and also includes his photo. It also lists his destination as labor and delivery as part of the hospital’s efforts to maintain safety for those who are there for reasons related to something other than the pandemic.

The Voice host, who also is an anchor on The Today Show, took a moment in the accompanying caption to the post to thank the first responders and the “brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York” as well as others who have put their own lives on the line to care for patients during this pandemic.

Carson called the birth of his fourth child “bittersweet” and asked for his followers to silently remember those who are suffering worldwide.

Members of Carson’s Today Show family, including Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Busch Hager, Willie Geist, Natalie Morales, Dylan Dryer, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, were some of the first to comment on the news.

The Voice cast was represented by Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson, who also sent their well-wishes.

Fans were thrilled to hear the happy news and shared their comments on Instagram.

“Thank you for sharing your joy with us during this difficult time,” said one fan of the joyous occasion for the Daly family.

“What a ray of light and hope during such a dismal time! God is good all the time! Congratulations” remarked a second follower.

“She’s darling! Congratulations and thank you for sharing your joy! God bless your baby girl!” noted a third Instagram user.