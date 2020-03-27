British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), per the BBC. Johnson was experiencing a persistent cough and a fever and after being tested on the recommendation of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street,” said a spokeswoman for the prime minister.

Johnson will still lead the government as it handles the COVID-19 pandemic.