British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), per the BBC. Johnson was experiencing a persistent cough and a fever and after being tested on the recommendation of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street,” said a spokeswoman for the prime minister.

Johnson will still lead the government as it handles the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not clear if Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant, will be self-isolating with the prime minister.

The prime minister’s last public appearance was on Thursday night. Johnson appeared outside of his Downing Street office and took part in the “Clap for Carers” tribute that saw people across the United Kingdom walk outside and applaud health care workers who are fighting the virus.

The prime minister addressed his diagnosis in a video he shared on Twitter.

“I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus. I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

Johnson also implored the importance of staying home and thanked all of the British people who were participating in social distancing.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Charles Michel, the president of the European Commission, tweeted to Johnson and wished him a speedy recovery, adding that Europe and the United Kingdom will win the fight against COVID-19 together.

Earlier in the week, a spokesman for the prime minister confirmed that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would hold Johnson’s role if he were to fall ill during the crisis.

Johnson’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted as cases in the United Kingdom have grown. Johnson was encouraging British citizens to get on with “business as usual” and shaking hands at hospitals containing confirmed coronavirus patients as recently as March 3, per The Guardian. However, by March 23 Johnson and his government had implemented a lockdown in the country that would see residents outside for non-essential reasons fined and groups larger than two dispersed by police.

Johnson’s isn’t the only notable British figure to contract COVID-19. On Wednesday, Prince Charles tested positive for the virus. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne experienced minor symptoms but was otherwise in good health.

There are currently more than 11,600 cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with 578 deaths so far.