WWE News: Brodie Lee’s New AEW Vignette Has Reportedly Upset ‘Some People’ Due To Vince McMahon References

During his time in WWE under the ring name Luke Harper, AEW newcomer Brodie Lee was almost exclusively used as a tag team or faction member, only rarely getting a chance to shine in singles action. With Lee recently debuting on AEW Dynamite as the so-called “Exalted One” leading the Dark Order stable, his vignettes on the show’s last two episodes have been turning some heads, but as a new report claims, there are certain individuals who aren’t happy with how he seemed to be blasting his former boss, Vince McMahon, on this week’s video.

As quoted by Ringside News, Dave Meltzer weighed in on this vignette on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, pointing out that certain individuals behind the scenes allegedly didn’t enjoy seeing the McMahon references. While Meltzer didn’t explicitly state that these are WWE employees, Ringside News speculated that he was most likely talking about people who work for the company.

“This is Vince McMahon. It’s 100% Vince McMahon. It’s Vince McMahon eating at Morton’s Steakhouse getting mad because he’s got to eat first. Getting mad at people sneezing. Yeah, there’s a lot of people — some people are very upset about this believe it or not. I thought it was kinda funny though.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the vignette in question aired on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite and featured Lee wearing a suit and dining with Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Aside from Lee’s outfit being perceived as a reference to McMahon’s penchant for wearing suits to the ring, reports had pointed out how the latter part of the clip showed the former Wyatt Family member yelling at Reynolds for sneezing in his presence.

Before kicking Reynolds out for sneezing, Lee also banished Silver from the dinner table for touching his food while he was still eating.

The aforementioned vignette was not the first time where an ex-WWE superstar had seemingly taken shots at their former boss and/or his creative direction for the company. In October, Chris Jericho cut a promo with his Inner Circle faction, introducing Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) as the stable’s newest member and suggesting that Hager’s old “We The People” catchphrase was a “stupid idea” from WWE’s “bad” creative team.

In addition, reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) celebrated his title win last month at the Revolution pay-per-view by promising to bring pro wrestling back to the fans, as opposed to the “scripted canned horse crap” WWE advertises as sports entertainment, as quoted by CBR.