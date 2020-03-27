Molly Eskam Goes Braless In A Tight White Tank

Instagram and YouTube sensation Molly Eskam tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she shared a close-up snap in a simple yet super sexy ensemble.

As she mentioned in the caption of the post, Molly was staying at home to do her part in preventing the spread of coronavirus. The blond bombshell rocked a basic white spaghetti strap tank that clung to her curves. The tank had a relatively high neckline, so Molly’s cleavage wasn’t on display. However, she went braless under the look, so fans were able to get a glimpse at her nipples underneath the thin white fabric.

Molly also appeared to have rolled the top up slightly as a sliver of skin was visible towards the bottom of the frame. Based on the positioning of her left arm, it seems that Molly snapped the shot herself as a selfie, so the photo was cropped just underneath her bust.

Molly had her long blond locks pulled up in a high ponytail, with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. She added a few accessories to the look as well, including two pairs of stud earrings and a feminine black choker. She also had a full face of makeup on, including long lashes, expertly applied eyeshadow, and a nude-pink hue on her plump pout. She placed her other hand on her cheek and gazed off into the distance as she showed off her curves and flawless skin.

In the caption of the post, Molly asked her followers to fill her in on what they were doing while at home. She confessed that one of her main activities has been cooking, and said that if she looks “5lbs heavier after this… don’t be shocked.”

Molly’s followers loved the sexy update, and the post racked up over 71,800 likes within just six hours. It also received 703 comments from her fans, who took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Watching Netflix and waiting for you to upload a YT video,” one follower commented in response to her caption.

“Love you and your positivity,” another fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Mostly listening to music and looking at social media. Plus you look very beautiful as always,” another follower said.

Molly recently shared another Instagram post in which she shared a close-up selfie taken while she was hanging out at home. In that post, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly rocked a white lace lingerie top that showcased her ample assets. She paired the smoking hot ensemble with a glamorous beauty look for an update that her fans couldn’t get enough of.