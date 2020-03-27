‘Coronavirus Challenge’ Toilet-Licker Ava Louise Threatens To Cough On Dr. Phil For Calling Her Spoiled

Social media influencer Ava Louise talked to Dr. Phil about the viral video she made licking a toilet on a plane and starting the “Coronavirus Challenge.” She claimed the virus is only a danger to older people and threatened to cough on the therapist.

Earlier this month the 21-year-old influencer made headlines for filming herself lick the bowl of a toilet claiming it was to raise awareness for the disease. Some people have participated in the ill-conceived challenge and posted their own toilet-licking videos. The college student – who had appeared on Dr. Phil’s show last year – sat down for a virtual interview with him this week.

The exchange quickly became heated as the self-described “skinny legend” showed no remorse for her actions and said COVID-19 was annoying because it took attention away from her. She described filming her toilet-licking video and revealed that contrary to popular belief it was not on a commercial flight.

“One, I had way dirtier things in my mouth. Two, I bleached [the toilet.] Three, private plane,” she said during the interview posted to his YouTube channel.

The talk show host confronted her about misrepresenting the scenario and Louise blamed the media for blowing it out of proportion. She claimed since it was a private plane that licking a toilet was safe. Louise boasted about capitalizing off of the fears of the older generation.

Dr. Phil asked if she was worried about spreading the respiratory illness to others but the blonde influencer questioned whether the virus was even real, and suggested that the interviewer might be “a part of the Illuminati.” She said that since no one she knows has fallen ill then it must not be as dangerous as reported.

“I just don’t think that this is as concerning as possibly as it could be, because I don’t have coronavirus,” Louise said. “I don’t have any symptoms. No one I know has symptoms.”

The aspiring singer admitted to partying during spring break earlier in the month and claimed Dr. Phil and his entire generation were being “selfish” because they are the only demographic at risk of dying from the virus.

“I was with thousands of people at spring break, I was kissing people, I was acting out,” the 21-year-old said.

Dr. Phil became frustrated and asked if Louise was doing all of this just to get more online attention, and if this extra attention was worth the lives of others.

“I’m hearing you talk and you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re going to kill somebody,’ like you know what? I’ll pull up and I’ll cough on you.”

The 69-year-old did not take kindly to this threat.

“What’s ridiculous is your spoiled and entitled attitude,” Dr. Phil replied.