Kate Middleton & Prince William Post Sweet Video Of Their Three Children Clapping For First Responders

Kate Middleton and Prince William posted a sweet video of their three children clapping for the work of first responders in England as the worldwide coronavirus pandemic rages. The senior royals shared the clip to Instagram as a way to thank those on the front lines for their tireless efforts.

Both Kate and William are not seen in the clip, and it is also unclear which one may have taken the up-close and personal video. Their children do not speak in the upload. Instead, they are seen applauding with smiles on their faces.

The clip gives followers a good look at how much the children have grown since Kate shared a series of photos of her and William’s children to Instagram during the most recent holiday season.

On the left in the clip is Princess Charlotte. The 4-year-old is wearing a dark blue and white striped long-sleeved T-shirt and dark blue jeans. Her brown hair is parted in the middle and secured away from her face with two clips. Looking very much the spitting image of her mother, Charlotte clapped happily in the clip, giggling uncomfortably when the camera appeared to linger on her and her brothers.

Next is the youngest member of the couple’s brood, Prince Louis. The 1-year-old looked absolutely adorable as he smiled and clapped his hands. The toddler sported a smart-looking light blue collared shirt with a coordinating long-sleeved sweater over it. That was paired with blue jeans. Louis’ hair has gotten longer, and it was neatly swept to one side.

Finally on the right is Prince George. The 6-year-old and third in line for the British throne anchors his siblings in a dark blue shirt and jeans. He looks very much as his father Prince William did at that age, smiling confidently for the camera.

In the caption, the couple penned they were grateful for everyone who is working tirelessly to help those affected by the virus. They shared “#clapforourcarers” and “#clapforNHS” as a way to thank those workers. The video has been watched 5,688,721 times and counting.

Followers of the couple appreciated the video and shared their feelings in the comments section.

“I love how Prince Louie looks up at his big brother and big sister for reassurance when the three were clapping!” said one Instagram user.

“I’m a nurse in the United States and I absolutely love this,” remarked a second follower.

“I love this. Even though I am a pharmacist in the US, this makes me happy & feel appreciated,” remarked a third fan.

“What an adorable family. An example of wonderful parents. Kate and William” said a fourth admirer of the clan.