Britney Spears Responds After Claiming She Ran 100m Faster Than Usain Bolt

Britney originally claimed she ran the 100-meter dash in 5.97 seconds.

Britney Spears is speaking out after she previously claimed that she’d managed to run a 100-meter dash in less time than world record holder Usain Bolt. Britney was widely mocked and questioned online this week after she took to Instagram to tell her fans that she’d supposedly managed the feat in 5.97 seconds, which was a whole 3.61 seconds faster than the Olympic athlete.

After many social media users questioned the authenticity of her claim, the 38-year-old mom of two deleted the original post and returned to the social media site on March 26. In her latest Instagram upload, she addressed all the speculation and said that she was “obviously” only “joking” when she made the bold claim the day before.

Britney hit back in the caption of in a new video, which showed her pulling a range of different poses in several outfits, including an orange one-shoulder dress and a hot pink mini dress.

“Obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds,” the “Slumber Party” singer clarified at the end of a lengthy caption, shortly after she posed for fans in another tight hot pink dress.

She then added, “but you better believe I’m coming for the world record!!!! #joking,” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Many fans addressed Britney’s latest remarks in the comments section.

“#Boltney,” one fan commented on the new video.

Another called the pop superstar “Queen of the Olympics” with a red heart emoji.

“Britney you are hilarious,” another person told her alongside a crying laughing face, a praising, and a kissing emoji.

“Congrats on that world record babe,” a fourth comment read.

As reported by Metro, the drama first began a day earlier when Britney posted a screen shot of her phone’s stop watch with the numbers 00:05:97 on the screen.

She then told her 23.7 million followers in the caption, “Ran my first 5!!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5!!!!!”

“Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop!!!!! 100 meter dash,” she then added, although she didn’t seem to make any hints to the fact that she was only kidding around.

Understandably, the comments section of the now deleted original post was flooded with confused messages. Several fans pointed out that running the distance in that time was pretty much impossible and made the singer aware of the fact that Usain set the still unbeaten record at the World Championships in Athletics in Berlin, Germany, more than a decade ago in 2009.