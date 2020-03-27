Gwen Stefani Poses Alongside Lauren Alaina In Denim Jacket, Shorts, Fishnet Tights & Sparkly Knee-High Boots

American country singer Lauren Alaina shared a photo of herself with music icon Gwen Stefani on Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Stefani, who is known for her unique fashion sense, stunned in a denim jacket which she left unbuttoned at the top. The “Wind It Up” songstress displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with numerous gold necklaces. The former No Doubt singer paired the ensemble with tiny denim shorts with silver sequins embroidered all over. The item of clothing had frayed hems and long silver tassels attached to it. Underneath, Stefani put on black fishnet tights and rocked sparkly silver knee-high boots.

The “Make Me Like You” hitmaker sported her long blond hair in a high ponytail and opted for a glossy lip. She applied black mascara and false eyelashes for the occasion and cemented her status as a style icon.

Alaina also opted for sequins. The American Idol runner-up wowed in a short dress that was made up of different colors. She wore sheer tights underneath and owned her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down.

The duo both flashed a huge smile and looked very happy to be in each other’s company while Stefani held her earpiece in her hand.

For Alaina’s caption, she told fans that this pic was taken before the coronavirus pandemic and joked this was when they were allowed to stand within six feet of each other.

It was taken during the “Friends And Heroes” tour and referred to Stefani as one of her heroes.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 32,300 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be popular with her 893,000 followers.

“TWO LEGENDS IN ONE PHOTO AHHH! NEVER KNEW HOW MUCH I NEEDED THIS PIC TILL NOW,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I saw you two that night! So grateful to attend one of the last concerts for my birthday before all the chaos. You were amazing!!!” another devotee shared.

“Two talented and beautiful ladies,” remarked a third fan.

“It such a great concert, I’m glad I got to experience it,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani dazzled on stage in this ensemble. The “Hollaback Girl” chart-topper was captured from the side while holding her microphone to her face. The tassels shimmered in the light and Stefani’s high ponytail looked fierce, which she described as a “unicorn ponytail.” The image showcased her incredible profile and the little details of her costume.