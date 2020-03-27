Laura Amy Is ‘Comfy Cozy’ In A Baggy T-Shirt & Skimpy Thong

Brunette beauty Laura Amy traded her usual sexy bikinis for a casual, homey outfit in today’s Instagram upload. The gorgeous Australian model shot for comfort as she slipped into a baggy tee, ditching her pants in favor of a skimpy thong.

The 27-year-old hottie sent sultry vibes all over her feed, showing off her chiseled body as she leaned over the kitchen counter. Snapped from the profile, the babe flaunted her tiny waist and teased her curvy rear end. Her legs were slightly parted, emphasizing her sculpted thighs. The stunning fitness model also showed a glimpse of her trim midriff and flat tummy, reminding fans that she boasts a fierce physique.

Laura was wearing an oversized tie-dye T-shirt from Fashion Nova. The trendy item sported a relaxing lavender-and-white palette that beautifully complemented her skin tone and raven tresses. The Aussie bombshell teamed up the cozy top with a yellow thong from Lounge Underwear, which further accentuated her bronzed tan. The scanty bottoms had a wide, loose-fitting waistband and a small triangle front that was adorned with a lacy overlay. The detail added femininity to the revealing look, calling even more attention to her toned lower body.

The sizzling brunette was all dolled-up for the shot, rocking a bold makeup that brought a very noticeable change of look. Instead of her usual skin-toned eyeshadow, Laura wore a vibrant purple shade that brought out her beautiful blue eyes. She slapped on a pair of faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection, and plumped up her lips with a nude lip gloss. The application also included sculpted eyebrows, a discreet blush, and plenty of highlighter.

In the caption, Laura told fans that she was making the best out of self-isolation by upping her makeup game and experimenting with different looks. The babe also tried on a different hairstyle, sweeping her bangs to the side and securing them with a pair of sparkling bobby pins. Her tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail and fell down her back, nearly grazing her taut waist.

The Aussie smokeshow added more bling to her attire with a pair of massive gold hoop earrings. She further accessorized with a trendy manicure that perfectly matched her top. Her clear nails sported long lavender tips and were embellished with white Louis Vuitton stickers. Laura posed with one hand on her cheek to show off her stylish nails, slightly parting her pursed lips as she glanced at the camera with a coy expression.

The flirty upload didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, reeling in more than 13,500 likes and 360-plus comments.

“Love this! [two heart emoji] So cute!” wrote one person, adding a pair of candy emoji.

“You got the perfect BODY,” gushed a second follower, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

Among the commenters were a few celebrities, including Survival Of The Fittest alum Georgia Cole. “Girl crush,” wrote the British beauty, leaving a string of raising-hands, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

Australian reality TV star Skye Wheatley also chimed in, describing the look as “amazing” in a message trailed by two heart emoji.