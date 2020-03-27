Dua Lipa Fans Go Wild Over The Release Of ‘Future Nostalgia,’ Singer Trends Worldwide

After the release of her debut self-titled album in 2017, Dua Lipa’s career has gone from strength to strength. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstresses long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, was released worldwide today and fans have been reacting very passionately to the record.

On Twitter, Lipa is trending worldwide with the hashtag “FutureNostalgia,” where listeners have been sharing their opinions on the album.

“Pop music was reborn tonight… leave it to Dua Lipa to save us from the nightmare 2020 has been #FutureNostalgia,” one user wrote.

“Dua Lipa really feeding all the girlies and gays with the 80s/90s nostalgic throwbacks intertwined with contemporary pop production with truly one of the most cohesive, sonically amazing pop eras we’ve seen in a few years #FutureNostalgia,” another devotee shared.

“The only bad thing about Future Nostalgia is that it ends #FutureNostalgia,” remarked a third fan.

“In times of the music industry where most artists like to play it safe and keep their sounds where the mainstream is at, Dua Lipa brings a bold project,” a fourth admirer tweeted.

Initially, Lipa was scheduled to release the new album on Friday, April 3. However, due to her album leaking and the coronavirus pandemic, she pushed the date forward by one week.

To date, the era has enjoyed three singles.

The lead single, “Don’t Start Now,” was a global success and cemented Lipa’s status as music’s latest pop queen.

According to Billboard, the track has peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The follow-up single, “Physical,” became another Top 10 for the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker in the U.K., making it her eighth single to achieve this.

Two days before Future Nostalgia dropped, Lipa treated listeners to her new single “Break Your Heart” early. She put out its music video with the release, which has already been watched over 4.1 million times on YouTube.

On iTunes, the album has already gotten off to a good start, topping the U.K. iTunes chart within five minutes of its release.

.@DUALIPA’s “Future Nostalgia” debuts at #1 on the UK iTunes Albums chart within its first five minutes of availability. — chart crave (@chartcrave) March 27, 2020

Future Nostalgia will be promoted with an arena tour in 2021. Lipa originally planned to kick off the tour on April 26 but was forced to postpone the first leg due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first show will now take place on January 3, 2021, in Newcastle. The European leg will see the “New Rules” chart-topper play two concerts at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

The singing sensation told her followers on social media that she plans to visit other continents and that dates will be announced as soon as possible.