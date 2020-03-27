Meghan Markle & Husband Harry Shock Followers With Surprise Move To California

Meghan Markle and her husband, former senior royal Harry, have shocked their followers with a surprise move to California. The couple reportedly fled their home on Vancouver Island, Canada, before the border between Canada and the United States closed on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has reportedly set up a home in Los Angeles, where Meghan originally hails from.
“Because of the current circumstances, it made sense for the couple to relocate at an earlier date before travel restrictions, which could remain in operation for a significant amount of time, were put in place by the government,” said ABC News Royal Contributor Omid Scobie of the sudden move.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
The couple and their son, 10-month-old Archie, have reportedly settled in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported People Magazine.
Meghan and Harry will not without friends and family in their new hometown. The former actress’s mother Doria Ragland resides there as do many of Meghan’s celebrity pals and her representatives and agents.
“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back,” a source told People Magazine.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
This reported move may continue to strain the relationship between Harry and the House of Windsor. Once the couple announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they moved to Canada to remain in a Commonwealth country.
The royal family is reportedly upset that the couple has not relocated back to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, where they could have remained isolated but still near members of Harry’s extended clan during the coronavirus pandemic. There the duo would have provided support not only to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who remain in isolation due to the pandemic, but also to Harry’s father Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.
“This was an opportunity for them to put the country before their own interests. California isn’t going anywhere,” said a source to The Sun.
Meghan is already lining up new work in the entertainment industry since giving up her position as a senior royal. It was announced on March 26 that she provided the narration for the upcoming Disney documentary, Elephants, which will begin streaming on Disney Plus on April 3.
Meghan’s participation in the project reportedly came after Harry spoke to Disney boss Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King in London last year, where he was overheard promoting her voice-over skills, reported The Sun.