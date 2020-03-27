Meghan Markle & Husband Harry Have Reportedly Made A Surprise Move To California

Meghan Markle and her husband, former senior royal Harry, may have shocked followers with a purported surprise move to California. The couple reportedly fled their home on Vancouver Island, Canada, before the border between Canada and the United States closed on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has reportedly set up a home in Los Angeles, where Meghan originally hails from.

“Because of the current circumstances, it made sense for the couple to relocate at an earlier date before travel restrictions, which could remain in operation for a significant amount of time, were put in place by the government,” said ABC News Royal Contributor Omid Scobie of the sudden move.

The couple and their son, 10-month-old Archie, have reportedly settled in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported People Magazine.

Meghan and Harry will not without friends and family in their new hometown. The former actress’s mother Doria Ragland resides there as do many of Meghan’s celebrity pals and her representatives and agents.

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back,” a source told People Magazine.

This reported move may continue to strain the relationship between Harry and the House of Windsor. Once the couple announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they moved to Canada to remain in a Commonwealth country.

The royal family is reportedly upset that the couple has not relocated back to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, where they could have remained isolated but still near members of Harry’s extended clan during the coronavirus pandemic. There the duo would have provided support not only to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who remain in isolation due to the pandemic, but also to Harry’s father Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.

“This was an opportunity for them to put the country before their own interests. California isn’t going anywhere,” said a source to The Sun.

Meghan is already lining up new work in the entertainment industry since giving up her position as a senior royal. It was announced on March 26 that she provided the narration for the upcoming Disney documentary, Elephants, which will begin streaming on Disney Plus on April 3.

Meghan’s participation in the project reportedly came after Harry spoke to Disney boss Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King in London last year, where he was overheard promoting her voice-over skills, reported The Sun.