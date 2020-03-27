‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, March 26: Ridge & Katie Horrified By The Kissing Video

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, March 26 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) announcing that they were glad that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) were back together. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) warned Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to be on his best behavior, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge asked Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) if she knew where Brooke was, but she couldn’t answer him.

Brooke and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were exchanging barbs. Quinn didn’t feel threatened by Brooke saying that she would tell Ridge the news herself. Either way, she would win because Ridge would find out that Brooke had kissed Bill. Brooke felt that Quinn would be exposed as the conniving person she had warned the rest of the family about.

Quinn called Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to ask her to stay in Los Angeles. She thought that Ridge and Brooke’s marriage would be on the rocks soon. Shauna didn’t want to cause Ridge any more pain. Later, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) came home and her mother told her that she would be leaving for Las Vegas again. Shauna felt that it was the right thing to do.

The soap opera also featured Eric Forrester (John McCook) arriving home. He wanted to change for the party and Quinn wanted to do the same. He was looking forward to the evening with Ridge and Brookend the Beautiful but didn’t want any drama. He wanted Quinn to put aside her differences with Brooke for the family’s sake. Quinn was also looking forward to the evening’s events.

Donna is nervous about being at the party, knowing about the video of Brooke and Bill kissing today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/PeUsgi2ELt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 26, 2020

Brooke arrived home and was delighted to see Bridget. She then pulled Donna aside and told her that Quinn had been behind the kissing video although Shauna had filmed it. Donna was nervous about the party but Brooke told her that she would tell Ridge about it later. She was sure that he would forgive her because he had shared so many kisses with Shauna.

Later, Bill cornered Brooke and told her that Donna had been giving him menacing looks. Brooke confirmed that Donna had seen them kiss. Before she could explain her statement, Quinn and Eric arrived. Quinn wanted to know if they had caught Brooke and Bill in the middle of something.

Ridge found the frame in the drawer but couldn’t turn it on. He then reset the frame with the app on his phone. Satisfied that it was working, he began to make a speech. He pulled Brooke toward him while making the speech. She and Donna panicked as the frame began scrolling through the photos. Steffy then saw the video and asked, “What is that?”

“Bill, is that you and Brooke?” Katie demanded.

“Logan. Logan!” Ridge seethed. A tear fell down Brooke’s cheek as her world came crashing down.