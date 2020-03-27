Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Lower Body Workout Video

Lauren Simpson is a fitness model who often takes to popular social media platform Instagram to teach her 1.8 million followers some of her favorite workouts and exercises. The majority of her workouts target a specific area of the body, such as with the low impact lower body workout that she posted on Thursday, March 26.

The fitness model goes through the workout demonstration at home, writing in the caption that it’s her first workout after five weeks of recovery. The model recently went through a major surgery. For the workout, Lauren wears a light-blue matching top and bottom, which includes a sports bra with criss-crossing straps across the back and tiny booty shorts that end just below her backside. The outfit shows off plenty of skin and sculpted muscle, including her chiseled abdomen, arms, and legs. The model opts for a pair of gray ankle socks with pink stripes and no shoes.

Lauren wears her long, straight blonde tresses up in a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she works out. She lets a few strands fall loose around her face and tucked behind her ears. She also sports black mascara and eyeliner and glossy lips to complete the look.

The post consists of six parts. The first is a photo of the model squatting with her back to the camera. She puts her sculpted booty on display as she flaunts her flexed thigh muscles. The following five parts are video demonstrations of the various lower body exercises that Lauren included in the workout circuit.

The exercises that Lauren performs are sumo squats, lunges, squat hold three point taps, step downs, and extra range side lying leg raises. In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer outlines each exercise and adds notes for her followers. The aim of the exercise circuit is to strengthen the lower body and avoid high-impact movements, such as jumping. She adds that each exercise should include 10-12 reps, explaining that she did two circuits after her stretching routine and hopes to add a third soon.

Also in the caption, Lauren tells her followers that it feels amazing to be moving again. The heavy-weight lifter won’t be touching weights for awhile longer and her energy is still focused on healing.

The post earned over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. The model’s fans congratulated her on getting back into working out and told her that she serves as an inspiration for them.

“You’re such a good role model. So proud of you,” one Instagram user commented.