Abby Dowse Gets Down On All Fours For A Sultry Bedroom Snap

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to social media to share a sultry photo of herself in bed. The 31-year-old hottie ditched her pants in favor of a skimpy g-string, and tantalized her admirers by posing on all fours.

The steamy shot, which can be viewed on Abby’s Instagram page, saw the stunner rocking a tiny black thong. The model showed off her toned thighs and chiseled tummy in the scanty item, which was adorned with small metal hoops that connected the thin side straps to the minuscule triangle front.

The gorgeous blonde coupled the scanty bottoms with a cute white crop top that flaunted her trim midsection. The garment hemmed at the ribs and sported long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms. The trendy top was inscribed with the word “Angel” written in black cursive across the front, surrounded by yellow and pink stars. While the look was not cleavage-baring, Abby spotlighted her ample chest by opting to go braless under the snug top.

“Definitely an angel,” one fan commented on Abby’s photo, leaving a heart-eyes emoji and an angel emoji for the busty blonde.

The Aussie smokeshow was snapped from the mid-profile, and had one leg in front of the other and her knees wide apart. The posture offered a glimpse of her pert derriere, while also highlighting the bombshell’s taut waistline. Abby was not looking at the camera, but rather glanced into the distance with a longing gaze. Her head was tilted to the side and her pursed lips were slightly parted. Sunlight from a nearby window illuminated her sculpted bust and beautiful face, adding to her appeal.

“ISO day whatever,” Abby captioned the snap, adding an angel emoji.

The knockout sported a fresh-faced look, emphasizing her gorgeous features with a simple, natural-looking makeup. She wore an understated blush and plumped up her lips with a clear lip gloss. The application also included defined eyebrows and mascara to bring out her eyes. Abby accessorized with a white manicure that matched her eye-catching top. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face, falling over her shoulder and down her back.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of her fans, racking up more than 8,700 likes in just 50 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed close to 16,000 likes and nearly 490 comments, including a few messages from other celebrities.

“Holy wow,” wrote fellow Australian model Laura Amy, adding an open-mouth emoji and a fire emoji.

“Actual angel,” declared Aussie reality TV star Skye Wheatley, leaving a heart emoji.

“Fancy you,” commented Survival Of The Fittest alum Georgia Cole, ending her post with two heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji.