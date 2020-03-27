Michie Peachie Lifts A Couch While Rocking Blue Biker Shorts And Sports Bra In New Instagram Videos

Fitness model Michie Peachie found an innovative way to incorporate a piece of furniture into her workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, the brunette beauty used a couch as a substitute for a barbell, as she modified some exercises typically seen at the gym into their at-home equivalents.

Michie started the circuit with a series of kneeling squats. For this exercise, she placed one end of the couch on her shoulder as she knelt in front of it. Then, she raised her torso and pelvis upward lifting the couch as she did so. In her caption, she suggested doing the exercise”until failure.” She also advised viewers to bring their hips fully forward during the exercise.

In the second video, Michie did a set of seated calf raises. She placed the same end of the couch on her knees, using a yellow pillow to cushion the weight. Then she raised her heels which also elevated the couch. In her caption, she encouraged fans to flex their calves as much as they could and to use a slow, controlled movement when doing so.

Then Michie moved on to doing Bulgarian split squats. For this exercise, she rested one foot on the chair behind her and then lifted the couch. After a set of those, she did a pile squat which also required her to lift the couch. On this move, however, Michie spread her knees while she did so. She also got on her tiptoes at the top of the exercise.

Standing calf raises were the final exercise in the circuit which meant that she also had to stand upright in front of the sofa. She then lifted the piece of furniture as she got on her tiptoes.

The post has been liked more than 12,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered her with praise for the creativity of her workouts.

“You’re so incredibly creative and so fantastic,” one person wrote. “So, awesome job gorgeous. Stay safe. You motivate so much.”

Others vouched for the effectiveness of the moves she included in the workout videos.

“I actually did this at home and it definitely worked,” another fan added.

“Wow, this is so creative Michie!! U are awesome,” a third said.

Others gushed over Michie and her physical attractiveness.

“Get it beautiful,” a fourth fan commented. ” Gorgeous angel queen/princessita. Stunning like a queen, radiant as the sun, and, shine brighter than a diamond.”