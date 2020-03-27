Donald Trump Says ‘No Way’ He’ll Cancel GOP Convention In August Despite Uncertainty Of Coronavirus Crisis

Donald Trump said there is “no way” he will allow the coronavirus crisis to cancel the GOP convention in August, despite projections that advisement against large group gatherings could still be in place on through the end of summer.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he plans to go ahead with the convention, where he will officially be made the party’s nominee. The convention is planned for August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, an important swing state for the upcoming election.

As The Hill noted, Trump said he plans to move forward with the convention, even as the Democratic National Convention was reportedly considering emergency plans for its July convention in Milwaukee.

“We are definitely planning — it’s toward the end of August. Somebody was asking today, ‘Will you cancel your convention?’ I said no way I’m going to cancel the convention. We’re going to have the convention, it’s going to be incredible,” Trump said.

There have been varying projections on how long Americans will need to practice social distancing efforts that have led to the closure of all non-essential businesses and called for people to remain in their homes and away from group settings as much as possible. These efforts are meant to flatten the curve, increasing the time the virus takes to spread so that hospital systems do not become overwhelmed.

Many medical experts have predicted that some level of social distancing efforts will need to remain in place until a vaccine is finalized, which could be up to 18 months away.

Trump has begun to push back against these projections, saying a number of times this week that he would like to get the country opened and people back to work as soon as possible. The president this week offered a projected date of Easter Sunday, April 12, a date that goes against recommendations of top medical experts who said several more weeks of more intensive social distancing will likely be needed. Trump admitted that the projection was not based on medical advice, but rather that this date seemed significant to him as he wanted Americans to be able to “pack churches.”

Even some former members of Trump’s administration have pushed back against this projection, calling it dangerous to move away from the measures meant to keep the virus’s spread in check. As The Inquisitr noted, Trump’s former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, warned that ending social distancing measures too soon could lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.