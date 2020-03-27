Evangeline Lilly Reverses Her Stance On Social Distancing, Apologizing For Speaking Out Against It

The 'Lost' star is ready to atone for her past comments.

As people around the world continue to practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Evangeline Lilly is ready to start practicing distancing herself. The Ant-Man actress sparked outrage last week when she wrote a post on Instagram suggesting that she worried that practicing social distancing in response to the crisis would lead to a loss of freedom. Now, in another Instagram post, Lilly has walked her previous comments back.

In the new post, Lilly explains that, at the time of her original post, she thought she was “injecting calm” into the hysteria that some people were feeling around the virus. The post, which was accompanied by a picture of her family in the midst of a game of Monopoly, also said that Lilly had been practicing social distancing since the authorities put an order in place in her community.

The actress also offered an apology for the “insensitivity” she showed in her previous post about the virus. In that post, Lilly said that she was not personally practicing social distancing and that she was still living her life normally.

The post also offered apologies to those who had been directly impacted by the pandemic, and to all those who knew someone who had lost their lives to the virus. She said that, while she is concerned about the political and economic fallout of social distancing and the pandemic itself, she knows that she has to do her part to help those who need it.

In concluding her post, Lilly said that as she was experiencing fear about practicing social distancing, she heard from someone who said she should do it out of love instead of fear.

Lilly’s apology comes after her original post picked up pretty significant backlash online. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner instructed her followers to stay inside.

“Even if you count your – ‘freedom over… your health.’ I don’t give a f— about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea,” she said in her post.

Lilly is also not the only celebrity to face a massive backlash for their suggestion that the response to the virus had been blown out of proportion. Vanessa Hudgens faced a similar amount of criticism for dismissing the virus in a video on her Instagram page.