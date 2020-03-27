Demi Rose Gets Sultry In A Teeny Orange Bikini

Demi Rose stunned her 13.6 million followers with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that she recently posted on her Instagram story.

In the undated image, the brunette bombshell wore a melon-colored string bikini with dark orange piping while she stood on the beach. Two tiny triangles covered her bust, showing off her ample cleavage. The swimsuit top was so small that she almost spilled out of it.

The bottoms almost slid right off of her as well. They were only held up by the strings that sat high on her hips, showing off her thighs and making her long, lean legs seem to go on forever.

The two-piece left little to the imagination, and Demi showed off a lot of skin in the ensemble. Her arms were toned, her midriff tanned and taut. Her hourglass figure was only accentuated by the small swimsuit.

The model paired the bathing suit with red-orange, circular sunglasses that she wore on the bridge of her nose, her honey brown eyes staring straight ahead.

Her square-shaped nails were painted with a light pink hue. She completed the look with a necklace with a circular pendant that sat high on her chest.

Demi wore her long tresses in a complicated, voluminous braid that swung over one shoulder and fell down to her bust. The style started almost at the root of her hair and didn’t finish until it hit her shoulder. Many loose strands hung down in the front, glowing red in the sun and getting blown in the breeze. Some of her light brown locks in the braid appeared to be blond.

As for her makeup, Demi let a lot of her natural beauty shine through, allowing the sunlight to filter through her sunglasses to make her cheeks appear rosy. She also wore her lashes thick and feathery, and they curled upwards, almost hitting her brow bone. Her lids appeared to be swiped with black eyeliner. She wore a nude gloss on her plump pout.

As fans know, Demi frequently shares shots of herself in bikinis on her Instagram grid and story. In one of her latest swimsuit snaps, she wore a cheetah-print, thong two-piece while she was in the French Alps. She appeared to be at a spa, and made sure to catch a photo of herself in a mirror, in order to ensure her followers got the full look at her risqué swimwear.

Prior to that, Demi wore a red Fashion Nova bikini that showed off some serious curves, including her buxom chest and hourglass physique.