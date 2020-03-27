‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Slams Tom Sandoval As An ‘Actor,’ Says He ‘Looked Dumb’ Amid Wedding Drama

Jax Taylor believes Tom Sandoval was showboating at his wedding.

Jax Taylor may have recently said that he wouldn’t be bashing his former best friend, Tom Sandoval, but during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 24, the Vanderpump Rules star was at it again.

After his and Cartwright’s wedding was featured on a recent episode of the Bravo reality series’ eighth season, Taylor told the outlet that he has not spoken to Sandoval since the event before proceeding to slam Sandoval for acting when the cameras are around and looking “dumb” while doing so.

“He’s just an actor,” Taylor alleged.

According to Taylor, he felt that Sandoval’s over-the-top performance as the best man in his June 2019 wedding to Cartwright in Kentucky was done in an effort to make up for the mistakes he made in the months leading up to the event. As fans have seen on recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor accused Sandoval of failing to be there for him throughout the planning of his wedding and suggested he wasn’t responding to his texts, which Sandoval denied.

“I would try too if I looked dumb and then, all of the sudden, I’m at a wedding,” Taylor explained.

During his own interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sandoval suggested that Taylor was running a “smear campaign” against him so that fans wouldn’t flood him with backlash over something he reportedly does in poor taste during an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules. However, according to Cartwright, she believes Sandoval is definitely in the wrong and accused him of “inserting himself in things” that didn’t have anything to do with him.

After slamming his co-star for the umpteenth time, Taylor put a stop to the conversation by concluding that he was pausing the drama between them in preparation for the upcoming reunion special, which is expected to be filmed sometime in the coming weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor told Daryn Carp during an interview for People TV that Sandoval had “burned” him on a number of occasions over the years and because of that, he decided to cut him and his toxicity from his life.

“I’m not saying he’s a bad person, he’s just not somebody I want in my life,” Taylor explained, according to a clip shared days ago on YouTube.

“I haven’t said one word to Tom Sandoval since my wedding,” he added.

Prior to the end of their friendship last year, Taylor and Sandoval were involved in a decades long relationship.