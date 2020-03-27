Natalie Roser Lies In Water In A Sheer Dress On Instagram

Natalie Roser posted a new photo series to her Instagram page yesterday, and the hottie posed lying in the water in a sheer dress. There were four snaps in total and in the caption, the Australian cutie revealed that she was back in her home country, presumably to ride out the coronavirus quarantines.

In the first picture, Natalie propped herself up with her right arm and her face and upper torso were out of the water. She closed her eyes and placed her left hand on her head. Her white dress had short sleeves and it was made of a flowy material that was see-through wherever it stuck to her skin. The model accessorized with a pair of eye-catching, chunky pearl earrings.

In the second image, the hottie laid her head on top of the water and her hair was submerged underneath. She parted her lips slightly and exuded sultry vibes. Her chic makeup application was on display, and it included purple eyeshadow, a dash of silver under her brows, blush, and dark pink lipstick.

The next photo was in black-and-white, and Natalie sat up and threw her head back. She closed her eyes and parted her lips slightly.

The final shot was arguably the most revealing, although the beauty did a good job of censoring it. She reclined back and propped herself up with her left arm. Her left chest was visible through the dress and Natalie scribbled it out with white marks to keep it suitable for social media. This one was also monochrome and showed off more of her outfit — her dress had a high ruffled collar and lace accents on the top of her chest.

The update has received over 10,400 likes so far and many of the model’s fans stopped by the comments section with compliments and to wish her well.

“This is my absolute favorite image-series ever that you had posted. Sooooo fine and nice portraits!” gushed an admirer.

“What a great shoot!!!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“I love this so much and youuuu,” raved a social media user.

“Good choice welcome home honey bunny,” wrote a fourth follower.

The social media star often flaunts her figure on Instagram in creative ways, and two days ago, Natalie posted another photo series that emphasized her slender legs. That time, the model rocked a white one-piece swimsuit with thick straps, a low scoop back, and a thong cut. She posed on top of an oval wooden coffee table and rocked heels that further elongated her figure. The snaps were both in black-and-white and she posed in a room with floor-to-ceiling windows.