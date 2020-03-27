Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Cleavage In Zip-Up Bodysuit

Bruna Rangel Lima has posted two new updates to her Instagram feed today, and in her newest share, she showcased her eye-catching cleavage. The cutie wore a tight, snakeskin-print bodysuit as she played with the front zipper.

In the snap, the blonde sat in a black wicker chair and faced the camera at a diagonal. She tugged at the zipper with her left and and placed her right hand on her legs. Bruna tilted her head slightly to the right and parted her lips playfully for the sultry photo.

The model’s ensemble featured long sleeves and a brief-style cut at the bottom. It also had a black zipper in the middle that reached inches below her belly button, and the hottie left it undone to show off her chest. The snakeskin-print was very realistic looking and featured brown and white tones.

The sensation wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her long locks in front of her right shoulder. Plus, she added a pop of color to her look with her flirty makeup application. Bruna sported silver eyeshadow with brown under her brows, heavy mascara, and dark liner on her lower lids. Plus, she rocked light pink blush and bright pink lipstick.

The hottie completed her look with several accessories, including her silver heart-shaped necklace and sparkling rings.

Behind Bruna was a black railing and further beyond that was a palm tree and an empty field. The shot was taken on a sunny day with clear skies. The geotag revealed that she was in Boca Raton, Florida.

The update has garnered over 13,100 likes in the first 20 minutes since it went live, and Bruna’s dedicated fans rushed to the comments section to react to the photo.

“Lit af,” raved a supporter.

“Gorgeous,” exclaimed fellow model, Yaslen Clemente, punctuating her compliment with a cat with heart-eyes emoji.

“U look absolutely beautiful,” declared a third social media user.

“God u are beyond perfection @xoobruna,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The Brazilian beauty showcased her figure in another photo that was taken from the same spot that she posted to her Instagram page two days ago. That time, Bruna stood with her back facing the camera in a lime green bikini with a snakeskin-print design. She looked over her left shoulder with a sultry pout on her face and wore her hair brushed back behind her shoulder. She stood in front of a palm tree that blew in the wind.