Rihanna’s Charity Donates Safety Gear To New York Hospitals Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Rihanna is continuing to help those who have been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The “Work” singer’s foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation, recently made headlines for its charitable efforts. The foundation donated $5 million for coronavirus relief this week and doesn’t seem to be stopping there. Billboard reports that the foundation has donated to New York hospitals who have been in need of medical supplies. The outlet reports that New York is known as an epicenter of the global virus. The state also currently accounts for nearly 5% of the world’s confirmed cases.

New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter on Thursday, March 26. On his personal page, he thanked Rihanna and her foundation for providing the supplies that are desperately needed for medical professionals.

“I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” Cuomo wrote to his 1.3 million followers.

In addition to Rihanna, Cuomo also tweeted that corporations like New York’s Private Colleges and Universities and New York’s Attorney General Letitia James also made donations to New York’s hospitals. He also shared that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to the cause. Cuomo shared what each donor gave to the hospitals, but neglected to share what Rihanna’s foundation donated. However, many New York hospitals were in need of common medical items, such as N95 masks, safety goggles, gloves, sanitation wipes and full-length gowns.

Prior to the donation, Cuomo had expressed the need for resources for hospitals in the state. Since the virus has continued to spread, Cuomo described the turmoil New York is experiencing as being “at war” with the virus. He also stressed how imperative it is for people who can to donate to the community as much as possible.

“The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support — will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need,” Cuomo wrote. “On behalf of the family of New York, I am deeply grateful for their generosity. We will get through this difficult time together, with the kindness, strength and tenacity that New York is known for.”

While Rihanna’s latest donation was specific to New York, her $5 million donation is set to spread further throughout the nation. The donation will provide necessary resources for at-risk families who have been affected by the virus. Rihanna is also planning to increase testing for COVID-19 in Malawi and Haiti.