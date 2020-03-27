Halsey Rocks Shakes Her Hips In Skimpy Bikini For New ‘Quarantine Update’ On Instagram

Halsey gave her 19 million Instagram followers a treat on Thursday night when she showed up on their timelines rocking a yellow patterned bikini that showed off her enviable svelte figure. In the shared clip, the singer also sported oversized pink sunglasses and mouthed the lyrics to “Canyon Moon” by Harry Styles as it played in the background. Near the beginning of the video, she pointed one finger in the air and started shimmying her hips to the beat. She then briefly tugging at the straps of her bikini bottoms before she raised her arm once more. She continued shaking her hips for a bit and then struck a seductive pose leaning against a wall as she sent the camera a coquettish glance.

In her caption, Halsey apologized for not being very active on Instagram lately as her last post on the social media platform was on March 10. She added that she was attempting to make the most of her time in self-isolation.

The clip accumulated over 500,000 views in under an hour and more than 4,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, many fans expressed their excitement at the fact that Halsey was dancing to a song by Harry Styles.

“The fact that you are such a harry styles fangirl makes me screaaam,” one fan wrote.

Others use the comments section as an opportunity to compliment the “Graveyard” singer’s physical attractiveness.

“I love you ur looking fine af,” another wrote.

“I wasn’t expecting this omg you are perfect I love you bb be careful sweetie,” a third supporter gushed.

And one fan shared how much they missed seeing Halsey perform music live.

“I miss you so so much,” they wrote. “I miss seeing you on stage, right in front of me, having the time of your life, giving me such confidence and happiness with your songs and personality and dances. I miss you so much. I hope you’re doing well.”

Halsey is likely used to getting this type of adulation from her fans in the comments sections of her Instagram posts. She received lots of compliments under a previous photo and video series of her apparently swimming nude in a natural pool in Iceland. She rocked a towel on her head in one of the photos and the video while the other slides displayed photos of her surroundings.

The post has accumulated more than 2.3 million likes and over 12,000 Instagram users have commented on it.