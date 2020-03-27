Brittany Cartwright Claims Jax Taylor Dealt With ‘After-Wedding Depression,’ Dishes On Drawn Out Affair

Brittany Cartwright claims Jax Taylor went into a funk after saying "I do."

Brittany Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor, went into a slump after the couple tied the knot in Kentucky in June of last year.

During a March 24 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed that after she and Taylor said “I do,” he went through an “after-wedding depression” where she claims he began spiraling.

Taylor’s confirmation of Taylor’s post-wedding depression comes on the heels of a shocking midseason trailer included a scene in which Taylor seemingly suggested that he married Cartwright too soon. However, according to Cartwright, Taylor’s negative mind space had nothing to do with her. Instead, he was struggling due to the drama he was facing with his friends.

“He was kind of spiraling for a minute, but it wasn’t between me and him,” Cartwright explained. “It was between him and his friends, so that’s something people are gonna see.”

Cartwright revealed that when it came to Taylor’s struggles, they appeared to end fairly quickly. As she explained, he was only in a funk for about two weeks and during that time, he was “very upset” about what was happening between him and their co-stars, likely giving a nod to Taylor’s ongoing feud with his former best friend, Tom Sandoval.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, a number of viewers of the series expressed their frustration with how long it actually took for Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding to air on the show. And when asked about the nuptials being drawn out for three weeks, Taylor said he was sorry that producers had extended the days-long event while Cartwright told the outlet that she thought it was great.

“Yeah, I apologize about that to everybody watching, like, we don’t choose the episodes so, really, if it dragged on too long, I apologize because it does get a little tedious,” Taylor explained.

Meanwhile, Cartwright reminded her husband that because she and the cast were in Kentucky for so long, it made sense to her that producers won’t rush through the footage.

“We had a three-day wedding, so it was like every day had an episode,” she shared.

While some felt that Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding went on for too long on Vanderpump Rules, the couple’s co-stars, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, both of whom were in the wedding party, had nothing but good things to say about the event during their podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall, via The Inquisitr, earlier this week.