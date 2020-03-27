Venus Williams Looks Stunning In Loungewear At Home

Tennis superstar Venus Williams shared a stunning snap with her 1.2 million Instagram followers that gave them a peek behind-the-scenes at a casual moment in her life. She included Jupiter, Florida in the geotag of the post, and indicated that she was staying at home to help protect the important people in her life, such as her sister Serena Williams.

The picture was taken in what appeared to be Venus’s bedroom, as there was a bed with an upholstered headboard visible to her right. The bed featured a variety of pillows with different covers, and Venus stood in front of a night stand with a modern lamp on it.

The tennis star looked ready for a cozy day at home in her loungewear ensemble. She rocked a simple scoop-neck white tank that skimmed over her curves and showed off her sculpted shoulders and arms. She paired the top with gray pants that had a loose fit, draping over her muscular thighs. The pants had a waistband that was folded over, clinging to her hips and giving the bottoms a more unique look.

She wore her hair loose and embraced her natural texture, and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup at all in the shot. The picture was captured right in the moment that Venus was bursting out in laughter, and she had one hand by her side while the other was raised to her face, covering it slightly as she expressed her amusement.

Venus’s followers absolutely loved the candid peek into her life at home, and the post racked up over 8,000 likes within just two hours, including a like from her sister Serena. The post also received 125 comments within the same time span, as many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Yes!!! You are beautiful inside and out!” one follower commented.

“Ohhh how sweet sister, sister-in law and aunt you are,” another fan said, referencing the fact that Venus tagged Serena, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and the duo’s daughter Olympia in the caption.

“Wait. Where are those pants from?! Quarantine life needs them!” another follower said.

“Always have been and will be a fan Venus. Wish I could chat with you one day!” one fan added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Venus gave her fans a dose of inspiration for at-home workouts. The tennis star was staying at home, like many other people around the world are at the moment, and she headed out to her backyard to get in a workout with the Peloton app.