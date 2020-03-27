Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Toned Bod In Tight Outfit

Yovanna Ventura took to her Instagram page yesterday to show off her toned bod and it caught many of her 5.3 million followers’ attention. The trim model rocked a tight outfit in the snap that included a sports bra and leggings. The ensemble suited the caption well as she promoted a live workout session.

The cutie posed against a blank, white wall for the shot. She stood with her back arched and her left hip popped out. Yovanna placed her thumbs under her waistband and tugged down at her leggings, adding to the sex appeal of her look.

The beauty’s sports bra was a light forest green with thick straps and a long cut. Her cleavage peeked through and her muscular abs were hard to miss. Yovanna’s pants were a light gray tone with dark gray seams. It had a high waistline that likely fell right at her belly button.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part and left her long locks cascading down her left arm. She glanced at the camera with a flirty, pouty smile on her face with her lips closed. Her minimal makeup application accentuated her natural beauty, and it included silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The hottie opted to go without accessories and kept the focus solely on her incredible physique.

The post’s tags revealed that her outfit was from Saski and Alo Yoga.

The sensation’s followers have liked the image over 99,300 times so far and many of them took to the comments section to rave about Yovanna’s good looks.

“It’s ridiculous how fine you are. I have to unfollow you,” joked an admirer.

“Yovanna Ventura and Romee Strijd both have the craziest mermaid hair,” declared a second social media user, referring to the popular Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“Im jealous of your body and im a male,” wrote a third supporter.

“I got you, But I might out smoke you on the reps,” noted a fan who seemed to be looking forward to the live workout session.

The social media star also showed off her figure in another update on January 25, that time rocking a bright red bikini and a pair of low-rise pants. Yovanna stood on an outdoor patio with sweeping views of the ocean, and appeared to be enjoying herself in the tropical paradise. She wore her hair down in a middle part and her curly locks fell around her shoulders. The geotag revealed that she was in Nassau in the Bahamas.