‘Pump Rules’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Once Gave Up On James Kennedy, Says Raquel Leviss Is His Greatest Support

Lisa Vanderpump was tired of seeing him making the same mistakes.

Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t quit to give James Kennedy a second chance after learning he was getting sober for the umpteenth time during Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

During an appearance of this week’s Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Vanderpump explained that because Kennedy had made so many hallow statements in the past, she didn’t trust that his intentions would come into fruition, especially after seeing the horrible way he was treating his longtime girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

“I got to the point where… No, I wasn’t going to give him another chance because I felt that by me being invested in was just bolstering whatever story he cared to give me at that time. So I actually cut myself off from him,” Vanderpump explained.

According to Vanderpump, she put her foot down with Kennedy and began ignored his calls and text messages. As she explained, it had truly gotten old to see her former employee continue to make the same mistakes and after she learned how he was treating Leviss, she was further convinced that he was not ready to change.

Earlier this month, during an episode of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Kennedy had sent a number of abusive text messages to Leviss in which he slammed her as a “sl*t” and a “wh**e” after she failed to answer her phone during a night out with her girl friends, including their co-star Scheana Shay.

As the Vanderpump Rules :After Show continued, Vanderpump said she was quite confident in Kennedy’s love for Leviss and didn’t want to see the DJ do something that would ultimately end their relationship. After all, Leviss didn’t deserve the treatment she was getting and could have easily walked away.

“She’s been his greatest kind of support,” Vanderpump said.

While Kennedy and Leviss have gone through a number of rocky moments in recent years on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay recently confirmed they are now in a much better place. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shay told Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander that Kennedy and Leviss are in a “great place” before praising Leviss as a “saint” for sticking up for herself to Kennedy and demanding he quit drinking.

“Raquel is a saint, she’s a very forgiving person and this was the breaking point for her,” Shay explained. “She had finally had enough [and] I was so proud of her for standing up for herself and speaking up.”