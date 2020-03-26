Ivanka Trump Slammed For Sharing Video Of Her Kids Washing Their Hands With $39 Soap

Ivanka Trump‘s efforts to share a cute yet educational video of her three kids demonstrating proper handwashing techniques backfired against her when eagle-eyed viewers noticed she had given them expensive Aesop soap to wash up with, reports Hollywood Life.

In the video, Ivanka’s children, Theodore, Joseph, and Arabella, are shown washing their hands while singing the alphabet song. Health experts have often said that singing the alphabet song in full is a great way to keep track of how long you should be scrubbing your hands.

The first daughter accompanied the video with a call to action to her 6.1 million Instagram followers, reminding everyone that we all have a part to play in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. She also advised everyone to use their elbows or a towel to turn off the faucet after they were through rinsing their hands.

Fans took issue with Ivanka’s decision to let her kids use a bottle of $39 soap while millions are facing unemployment. For hundreds of angry commenters, Ivanka’s video demonstrated how out of touch she is with the majority of working-class Americans. Others were outraged at the amount of water her kids wasted while scrubbing their hands with the faucet still running.

The soap “features ingredients like ‘botanical extracts’ and ‘finely milled Pumice,’ says the article.

In less than a day, Ivanka’s video racked up over 2,600 comments, and a large portion of them was negative.

“The comments are going to roast you for now shutting water off,” predicted one user accurately.

“Why don’t you teach them to save the water?? It is actually very bad…they wasted a lot of water,” wrote another person.

“Ivanka Trump posted a video of her children washing their hands, with $39 hand soap. What’s next, tomorrow she’ll tell us to eat $100 cakes?” tweeted someone on Twitter.

This incident is not the first time people have taken issue with Ivanka’s handling of her children during the pandemic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, people were not happy about her decision to share a photo of herself having a “camp out” with her family in her living room during self-quarantine.

For many, it reiterated the fact that the top 1 percent of the United States will suffer little in the face of the pandemic. As thousands scramble to find supplies and find out if they still have jobs, they took offense to Ivanka sharing such a care-free photo amidst a public health and economical crisis.