21-Year-Old Nashville Woman Who Bragged About Not Social Distancing Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ireland Tate took to social media to brag that she wasn’t going to be practicing social distancing, saying she wasn’t afraid she would contact the coronavirus.

But the 21-year-old Nashville woman did test positive this week, and is now sharing a drastically different message.

As WZTV in Nashville reported, Tate was in good healthy before testing positive for the virus and said she didn’t feel it was necessary to go into self-isolation in an effort to slow the spread, something that medical experts said is necessary in order to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with victims.

“So, I’m aware that we’re supposed to be self-quarantining and social distancing all these things to keep everyone safe. Cool. I get it,” Tate said in her original video. “I just don’t think that I’m going to get the virus.”

Days later, after she started feeling symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive, Tate took to social media to warn people about the intense pain that can come with virus, like what she is now feeling.

“It feels like someone is sitting on my chest at all times. It’s really hard to breathe. I’ve coughed until my throat has bled,” Tate said.

Tate shared that she caught the virus from a friend who she spent time with recently.

“Kids don’t, we’re not taking it seriously,” she said.

Experts have called for people to remain in their homes as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and many states have adopted more stringent measures including closures of all non-essential businesses.

There have now been a number of stories of people contracting coronavirus after ignoring guidelines to practice social distancing. Many of them were college students who attended spring break trips in Florida in the days after medical experts first started to recommend social distancing. The state of Florida was later to institute these measures, with Governor Ron DeSantis not issuing orders for beaches to close.

Earlier this week, a Kentucky resident who had attended a “coronavirus party” meant to flaunt social distancing guidelines also tested positive for COVID-19. As WHAS-11 reported, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the positive case during a press conference this week, using it as a warning call for people who might not be taking the idea of self-isolation seriously.

“We are battling for the lives of our parents and our grandparents,” Beshear said. “Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that could kill other people.”