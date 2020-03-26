‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Talks ‘Nonexistent’ Wedding, Offers Update On Canceled Podcast Tour

Stassi Schroeder seems to be losing hope for her September wedding in Italy.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding is currently in jeopardy as the coronavirus continues to spread all over the globe.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on March 26, the Vanderpump Rules star has been planning to get married in Italy for nearly a year but as COVID-19 spreads, her dreams of a Rome wedding with her fiancé seem to be getting less and less possible, especially as the death toll in Italy continues to rise.

While Schroeder and Clark haven’t officially announced that their wedding will be canceled, Schroeder didn’t seem to hopeful about moving forward with her wedding when she shared a tweet with her fans and followers on Thursday.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun,” Schroeder joked. “Def recommend.”

Ever since shortly after Schroeder and Clark became engaged in July of last year, fans were excited for the couple to get married in Italy, and for the ceremony to be featured on the upcoming but yet-to-be-confirmed ninth season of Vanderpump Rules. Now, with the future of their wedding not yet decided, it’s hard to say if the couple will be able to get married before the new season wraps later the year.

In addition to preparing herself to potentially have to cancel her wedding, Schroeder has already canceled a number of tour dates after embarking on a podcast tour earlier this year. And, when it comes to rescheduling the canceled events, it is not yet certain that she will be able to go to all of the venues she was initially planning to visit.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to reschedule,” Schroeder recently told her Instagram followers. “The bigger point here is that this is really scary and it’s really sad. I was really looking forward to meeting all of you guys and being out there. We just have to stay safe and hopefully I’ll be seeing you all in a few months.”

Prior to Schroeder’s statements about her wedding and tour, her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz told Us Weekly magazine that he felt badly for Schroeder and Clark and said that he hopes they figure everything out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider recently told Hollywood Life that Schroeder and Clark’s biggest concern was the well-being and health of their guests.

“The last thing they want to do is jeopardize anyone’s health, so if plans have to change, then unfortunately they’ll have to change,” the source said.