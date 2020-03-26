‘SI’ Model Haley Kalil Wears Nothing Under Open Jacket As She Makes A Silly Face: ‘Self-Quarantine Mood’

Haley Kalil has been sharing snippets from her self-quarantine with her 334,000 Instagram fans, and her most recent update was no exception. On Thursday, March 26, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a black-and-white photo that combines two of her main skills: being sexy and a goof.

The photo showed Kalil sitting on the floor of a home against a white wall. The model crossed her legs in front of her as she grabbed her calves with both hands. Kalil made a silly face for the camera, crossing her eyes and sticking her tongue out.

Kalil rocked a light-colored jacket, which she wore off her shoulders. The garment included chest pockets and other details, including a zipper, which the model opted to leave completely open for the shot. The jacket barely covered her upper body at all, but Kalil was careful to pull the fronts over her breasts to censor the photo, and thus keep it within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity.

The model wore nothing on her legs. The jacket was long enough to cover her groin area, so the viewer can’t see if she is wearing shorts or just underwear.

According to the tag she paired with her post, the shot was captured by Los Angeles-based photographer Gregorio Campos. She didn’t add a geotag to reveal where the photo was taken.

Kalil wore her hair styled down. The front of her hair was brushed back slightly, as if she had recently run her fingers through it. While it is difficult to say for sure, she appeared to wear minimal makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

In her caption, Kalil noted that this is “self-quarantine mood” and asked her fans how they are doing.

Within just a couple of hours of being published, the photo has attracted more than 6,200 likes and upwards of 110 comments, as of the time of this writing. Many of her fans and followers took to the comments section to laugh at her post and to send her their love while other responded to her caption.

“Marry my wife and i,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a laughing-crying and a heart-eyes emoji.

“As long as you keep posting your face I’ll be fine,” replied another fan.

“‘Gargoyle but make it fashion.’ Doing good thank you. The two of you and any babies and furbabies remain safe,” a third one chimed in.

“Love this,” another added user, following the words with a silly face emoji and a heart-eyes face.