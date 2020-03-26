Suzy Cortez Flaunts Underboob In Sheer White Crop Top

Suzy Cortez sizzled in another sexy look on Instagram that showed her flaunting plenty of underboob for fans. The model has been flooding her feed with plenty of hot photos in recent days, while also urging her followers to sign up for the fans-only section of her website. The latest addition to her feed showed the model in another revealing look that showed her fit figure.

In the new post, the Latina beauty sat on a wooden bar, spreading her legs for the camera in the shot. She turned her head to the side and ran one of her hands through her long, dark tresses. Miss BumBum World 2019 lined her face with a striking application of makeup that included pink blush and brown contouring on her cheeks. The model also filled in her brows with dark gel and added smoky liner to the tops and the bottoms of her lids. She included a thick layer of mascara to extend her lashes.

Cortez wore one of her hottest outfits to date, flashing her six pack abs in a tiny white crop top that was sheer, allowing for her chest to be seen underneath of it. In addition, she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes that were as tiny as underwear, tying on the sides and showing off her muscular stems. The post has attracted plenty of attention in just a few hours, with over 12,000 likes and 160-plus comments.

Some of Cortez’s fans took to the update to applaud her fit figure, while countless others told her that they would love to join the “fans only” section of her page. Most social media users expressed their opinions in Spanish, while many others wrote in English. A few fans chimed in using other languages instead.

“Woman of my dreams,” one follower raved, adding a number of red heart emoji.

“Look into my eyes, I’m the only mirror you need,” a second social media user suggested with a few flame emoji tied to the end of her comment.

“Gorgeous Beauty as ever,” another fan wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the black-haired beauty sizzled while she posed on the top of a bar. Once again, she wore very minimal clothing, including a matching black bra and panties along with a black and red plaid top that she wore over the bra. That photo also earned her a lot of saucy comments from her fans.