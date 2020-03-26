Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Guilty Pleasure In A Skintight Dress

Blac Chyna got sneaky and sultry in one of her latest Instagram uploads, posting a photo of herself in a super tight ensemble while stealing a box of Lucky Charms from the pantry.

The model and ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian wore a light purple dress that hugged her every curve. She posed from the side in the image, which gave her 16.6 million followers a solid look at her hourglass figure. The sleeveless frock showed off Chyna’s toned arms, while the low-cut neckline emphasized her ample cleavage. She curved her back, which only served to further amplify her curvaceous derriere. The lilac frock stretched tightly over her thighs.

She had a big smile on her face, showing off her pearly white teeth. She also had one hand in the box of sugary cereal. Her other hand gripped the bottom of the multi-colored box, her stiletto-shaped nails curling around the side.

The former reality star wore her long, dark hair deeply parted and tossed behind her back and over one shoulder. Her shiny, pin-straight strands tumbled down her shoulder, reaching far past her waist.

Chyna’s brows arched high over her honey brown eyes. She wore a dusting of nude shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, touching her brow bone. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara as well. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner.

Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and dotted with highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a clear, glossy lip. Her broad grin made her dimples stand out.

Chyna’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section to shower the model — and her choice of cereal — with compliments and praise. Many responded with purple hearts as an ode to her lavender dress. Others chose to write lengthier messages.

“Love this look on yu [sic],” gushed a fan.

“Slim thick beauty,” commented a second follower.

Others couldn’t get past the Lucky Charms.

“They are magically delicious!!!” exclaimed a user.

“My favvvvvv,” wrote another, this time with a drooling emoji. “Lucky Charms.”

As of this writing, the post garnered more than 75,000 likes and received close to 700 comments.

As Blac Chyna followers and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares photos of herself sporting sexy, skintight ensembles that flaunt her curves.

One of her most recent posts featured Chyna wearing a crop top and short shorts. The fuzzy sweater rode up so high on Chyna’s midriff that not only was her stomach showing, but so was a hint of sideboob as well.