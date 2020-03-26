Australian Model And DJ Brooke Evers Showcases Fit Body In Mauve Workout Set

Brooke Evers shared a new update to her Instagram feed earlier this week in which she showed off her fit physique in a skintight workout set.

The Australian model and DJ took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots of herself posing outdoors amid fall foliage. Evers rocked a mauve set that contrasted with sun-kissed complexion and golden hair. On her upper body, the model had on a sports bra with thick straps that went over her shoulders and a strong bottom band that offered a good amount of support. The study bra pushed against Evers’s body, helping to accentuate her ample cleavage. In addition, the top’s neckline dipped into her chest, further highlighting her buxom figure.

Evers teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching leggings that sat just above her navel, hugging her midsection to showcase her slender torso. The yoga pants had a thick waistband that crossed in the front. The sides were a little higher since the crossover detail caused the waistband to dip in the middle. This style helped to further showcase her silhouette. The leggings clung to her Ever’s lower body, outlining her toned legs.

According to the information she added in the caption, this post was an ad for Alphalete Athletics. A quick look on its website showed that Evers wore the Surface Path Legging. She also joked that the set was perfect for wearing at home, since a lot of people are currently in self-quarantine in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers wore her hair parted in the middle and styled down. Her wavy strands were brushed over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. She also wore a face full of makeup, including black liner, mascara and eyeshadow in a shade that complimented the color of her outfit. The model also wore bronzer, which helped counter her face.

Both photos in the slideshow were similar. In the first, Evers took one hand to her face while in the second she turned her face to the side and smiled brightly.

The photo garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 170 comments, proving to be popular with many of her 603,000 Instagram fans.

“Looking great!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of fire, a flexed bicep and a red rose.

“Lol caption is so on point,” replied another fan, adding an OK hand sign and a fire after the message.