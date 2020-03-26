Mathilde Tantot Sizzles In Undone Jeans And Sexy White Top

Instagram sensation Mathilde Tantot thrilled her followers with her latest update, which showcased her toned physique in a close-up snap taken while she was laying in the grass. Mathilde’s face was cropped out of the photo, but her body was on full display in the shot.

The blond beauty was spread out on a stretch of grass scattered with a few small white wildflowers, and wore a pair of light-wash jeans. The jeans were from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Mathilde made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. While the pants hugged her hips and thighs, they flared out slightly towards the bottom and featured a darker denim hue on the hem, as well as some frayed detailing. She made the snap even sexier by unbuttoning and unzipping her jeans, leaving them on but revealing a hint more skin.

She paired the pants with a white top that appeared to be from the designer brand Burberry, as the brand’s name was printed in subtle lettering along the band at the bottom of the shirt. The garment featured sculpted cups that hugged her curves and seams that gave the top a corset vibe. Two thick straps stretched over her shoulders and the piece showed off plenty of skin.

Mathilde’s toned stomach was on full display in the look, and she had both her pants lingering over the waist of her jeans as she flaunted her curves for the camera. She added a caption in yellow lettering to the bottom of the picture, giving the entire shot a cinematic vibe.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received 266 comments from her eager fans within just four hours, as they raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments. The post also racked up 127,400 likes within the same time span.

“Where are you Sweetheart? Your beautiful face isn’t seen!” one follower said, wanting to see Mathilde’s face as well as her curves.

“Such a babe,” another fan added.

“You look so sexy baby,” one fan commented flirtatiously, and followed up the comment with a series of flame emoji.

“Perfection,” another said simply.

Mathilde has been tantalizing her followers with her latest update, baring plenty of skin. In a post from just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell stripped down entirely and posed in nothing at all, with just a bunched-up towel covering certain portions of her physique.