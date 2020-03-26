T.I.’s Wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Says He Went ‘A Little Too Far’ Following Comments About His Daughter’s Hymen

T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and his family are sharing their feelings about the comments he made surrounding his daughter’s virginity.

The “Live Your Life” rapper was criticized online in November 2019 for revealing information regarding his daughter’s sexuality. The rapper shared on the Ladies Like Us podcast that he routinely takes his daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to ensure that her hymen is intact. For those who may not be familiar, the hymen is a small piece of tissue inside the vagina that can break if someone has sex. The hymen can also be broken due to other physical activities, such as horseback riding, inserting a tampon, or riding a bike.

According to Hollywood Life, the topic was rehashed during a promo for T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Tiny shared in her confessional interview that she felt her husband’s actions were a little extreme. The Xscape member also dished that the incident wasn’t the first time her husband had gotten carried away when it comes to his loved ones.

“Tip has a way of taking things a little too far,” Tiny explained in her confessional.

While Tiny didn’t further explain how T.I.’s actions affected her and their family, fans of the reality show squad could see there was some form of a divide between them at the time. Following T.I.’s backlash, Deyjah unfollowed both her father and her stepmother on her Instagram page. She then temporarily disabled her account for several weeks. However, Deyjah was seen in the promo for Season 3 of Friends & Family Hustle. She shared that she and her dad are now in a better place after he made his remarks.

“After all of this, it’s changed, honestly,” the teenager said in the clip.

T.I. also took the opportunity on the show to stand up for himself once again. During the promo, a family member told the “About The Money” artist that his name was all over Google. He brushed off the negative comments against him by saying, “ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to raise my children.”

Since the drama occurred, T.I. has done some damage control. Weeks after his comments aired, both he and Tiny appeared on Red Table Talk. T.I. explained that he could see the error in how he handled the topic of his 18-year-old daughter’s virginity. He also apologized publicly to Deyjah for his actions. Although he did receive harsh remarks on social media, he did receive support from artists like Kanye West. The “Jesus Walks” rapper said last year that T.I. “virgin testing” the teen was “God approved.”