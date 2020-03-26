Bru Luccas Shows Off Muscular Legs In Daisy Dukes & White Crop Top

Bru Luccas wowed her millions of Instagram followers with another hot photo that showcased her toned body. The Brazilian model has been sporting a ton of bikinis in the last few days but yesterday, she decided to switch things up a bit, rocking street clothes instead of swimwear.

The snap showed Luccas posing on the red pavement, leaning against a metal railing with one hand and running the other hand through her hair. She flashed a big smile, showing off her beautiful features in an application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, and brown brow filler. She added contour all over the edges of her face to frame it, completing her look with a light pink gloss. The fitness model went glam in the photo, showing off her body in a shirt and shorts.

Luccas wore a white crop top with frilly sleeves that draped slightly off of her shoulders. The sexy shirt tied in the middle and it appeared that the brunette wasn’t wearing a bra underneath. She also showcased her toned abs, rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes that flaunted her legs as well. She completed the ensemble with a pair of strappy brown sandals while tagging Fashion Nova in the post — a company that she promotes on a regular basis.

So far, the post has driven the model’s fans wild with over 100,000 likes, in addition to 1,100-plus comments. Some social media users commented to let Luccas know that her body is rocking while countless others let her know that they are big fans. Many more just posted different flame and heart emoji rather than words.

“Absolutely stunning woman,” one follower gushed, adding a ton of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Goodness your gorgeous. Be careful touching that railing though! Don’t want you to get sick,” another fan warned, hinting at the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in their reply.

“Always so beautiful,” one more added, along with a number of red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Luccas stunned in colorful swimwear for a previous update. In the photo, she barely covered her figure in a plunging swimsuit that had a black design with a colorful pattern featuring butterflies and flowers on it. She tagged the well-lit image in San Diego, and like the latest addition to her feed, it earned her thousands of comments from her admirers.