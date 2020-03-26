‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Husband Sean Looked ‘Really Hot’ In Heels, Teases ‘Passion Project’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is teasing a new project she has in the works.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was asked about a recent photo she shared on Instagram while appearing on a recent episode of Everything Iconic with host Danny Pellegrino.

After confirming that she and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are current in hiatus after starting to film episodes for the upcoming 15th season of the Bravo reality series weeks ago, the mother of seven was asked about a controversial photo she posted of husband Sean Burke wearing eyeliner and red high heels.

“He looked really hot,” Braunwyn said of the pic.

Braunwyn then went on to say that despite the fact that the image generated tons of controversy on social media, the image represented a very exciting time for her family, especially her son Jacob, who was going to his first drag event in San Diego on the night that the photo was shared.

“I’ve never seen him so happy. He was glowing,” she recalled.

According to Braunwyn, she, her husband and their kids have always done things in their own way and on the night of Jacob’s drag event, they were surrounded by a group of amazing people who were supporting their family. Braunwyn then said that when it came to the controversy that erupted on Instagram after her photo of Sean in heels was shared, no one should believe that it represented anything more than a supportive father.

“For anyone to think Sean was being anything other than an amazing dad is kind of their issue, not mine,” she explained. “But I will say it was the catalyst for something pretty incredible that I’m working on right now.”

While the reality star wasn’t able to share any additional details about what she is working on currently, she told Pellegrino that she cannot wait to get back to filming on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County so that she is able to share her big news, which she labeled her “passion project,” with everyone.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Radar Online report in January confirmed that Braunwyn was being brought back to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15 and in the weeks that followed their announcement, it was also confirmed, via social media, that Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson were in production on the new episodes as well.

Braunwyn was first added to the show early last year for Season 14.