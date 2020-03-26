Whitney Johns Rocks A Revealing Sports Bra And Skintight Shorts On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her followers with a very hot snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Thursday, March 26, the model was featured rocking a bluish-gray sports bra with a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage. She paired the sexy bra with a pair of pink skintight shorts that perfectly accentuated her small waist and lean legs. That’s not all, but the model also put her sculpted abs on display.

Staying true to form, Whitney opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a matte foundation, a tinge of pink blush, a rose-pink shade of lipstick, light-pink eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The stunner finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with brown polish.

In terms of accessories, the hottie kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate bracelet and a silver barbell in her bellybutton. She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

For the snap, Whitney stood in her bedroom against the background of a large window. She raised her chin, sported a pout and looked at her phone to capture a selfie.

She included a long caption with the post in which she stated the different ways in which people can spend time at home without having to feel bored, anxious or fearful amid the coronavirus outbreak. She included a list of activities that people can indulge in, including dancing, watching movies, and going out for some fresh air and Vitamin D, among others.

⁣Whitney also informed her fans that her cute gym outfit was from the online retailer, Buff Bunny Collection.

Within an hour of posting, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 3,400 likes while fans also awarded the snap with almost a hundred comments in which they praised the hottie for her enviable physique.

“You are the BEST example out there to follow. In love with you and all the HARD work you put every day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“⁣Getting [a notification] for your new posts is literally the best feeling ever,” another user chimed in.

“You always blow me away!” a third follower wrote.

“Not sure if there is a national contest or award for best legs, but you got it on lock,” a fourth admirer remarked.