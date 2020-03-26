‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victoria Collapses

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 27 tease that Victoria faces a grave setback and ends up in the hospital. Plus, Nikki wants to know what her husband is up to as he plans a trip to Kansas to Hope’s farm.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) seeks answers from Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. She wants to know why Victor needs to go to Kansas to oversee the repairs on Hope’s farm personally. Nikki knows her husband well enough at this point to realize that there is no way the only reason for Victor’s sudden trip to the center of the country is merely to spruce up the property. She also noticed that ever since Adam (Mark Grossman) visited the Ranch, Victor has not been himself. Something is bothering him, and Nikki wants to know what it is before he just leaves. In fact, Nikki would go with Victor to keep an eye on him, but she can’t because of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the children staying at their house. Nikki feels like she needs to stay home with her ailing daughter. However, she also knows that there’s more to Victor’s story, but sadly for her, The Mustache is keeping secrets as usual.

Meanwhile, Victoria has a setback. Nick (Joshua Morrow) tries to get his sister’s advice on something big regarding Newman Enterprises. Nick is doing his best to step in and help out the family while Victoria recovers, but he seems to be in over his head. Plus, Nick’s heart isn’t really in it since he has been clear with Victor for several years that he is not interested in the whole suit and tie gig that goes along with helming the family’s company.

Nick thinks that Victoria could give him some guidance even though she’s not entirely ready to return to work, so he goes to see her at the Ranch. Instead of helping Nick out, though, Victoria stuns her brother by admitting she not only doesn’t care right now but also may never care about it again. That is not at all like the Victoria that Nick knows, and her reaction is alarmingly out of character. Even more concerning, though, is that Victoria also ends up having a medical crisis, and she ends up getting rushed to the hospital with a significant health setback. The family also ends up having to call Billy (Jason Thompson) to let him know because of his and Victoria’s children.