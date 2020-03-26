Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Backless Dress

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari recently stunned her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking shot of her toned physique in a backless dress. The blond beauty didn’t include a geotag on the location of her post, but she posed in an idyllic setting with plenty of eye-catching details. Directly in front of Kristin was a pool with black-and-white checkered tile sides, surrounded by an ornate white railing with a spiral staircase on the opposite side. The view was likewise stunning, with several properties nestled along a hillside in the distance.

Kristin’s lean physique remained the focal point of the picture, however, as she showcased her incredible curves in a sexy ensemble. The dress Kristin wore had long bell sleeves that draped over her sculpted arms, and a maxi-length skirt that pooled on the ground around her. However, the look left her entire back completely bare, showing off her sun-kissed skin and slim waist. Kristin used the unique garment as a way to showcase some of her brand’s jewelry pieces. She layered several delicate gold necklaces with different length chains so that they cascaded down her back, giving a magical effect.

Though the skirt of the dress covered her up, it was semi-sheer, so the silhouette of Kristin’s toned legs was completely visible through the fabric. Her blond locks were pulled up into an artfully tousled bun, and she had her hands on her head as she posed for the camera. She faced away from the camera in the shot, and the end result was a breathtaking photo.

Kristin paired the sexy snap with a caption that thanks her followers for supporting her brands, Uncommon James and Little James.

Her followers loved the Instagram update, and the post received over 72,900 likes within just three hours, including a like from model Lily Aldridge. It also racked up 1,102 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous. Is that a dress or cover up? Doesn’t matter, I love it. Where is it from???” one follower commented.

“I need to see the front side of that dress,” another fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji, clearly loving Kristin’s style.

“Yes kween. Love the dress. Love the line. And love all of this,” another follower added.

“Just put my first order ever in yesterday! Got some of your stuff for Xmas and fell so in love. Can’t wait for my candles,” one fan commented.

Kristin’s stunning Instagram update comes not long after several controversial posts she shared during quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kristin posted a short video clip showing an activity her family had come up with while stuck indoors. Kristin looked stunning in the video, but fans took issue with the activity itself, which involved flipping tortillas from the floor onto a plastic plate held above her head, and thought it was too wasteful of food.