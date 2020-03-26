Gwen Stefani Plays With Blake Shelton’s Hair In A ‘Quarantine Mullet Update’

Blake shared a video of how what his new mullet looks like, and he revealed that it includes a few stripes.

Gwen Stefani is apparently filling the role of Blake Shelton’s hairstylist while the couple holes up in Oklahoma. On Thursday, Blake took to Twitter to give fans a visual update on his promised mullet, and he revealed that Gwen has added her own funky detail to his new look.

Blake, 43, shared a one-second video clip of Gwen, 50, using her fingers to show off just how long the “party in the back” portion of his mullet currently is. Gwen was using both hands to tug on the short length of her boyfriend’s salt-and-pepper curls. However, the back of Blake’s hair wasn’t much longer than the voluminous tresses that are supposed to be the “business in front” part of his throwback hairstyle.

Blake revealed that Gwen had taken his look to “the next level” by adding two parallel stripes to the sides of his hair, which had been shaved much shorter than the rest of his locks.

Earlier this month, Blake announced that he was going to bring back the famed mullet that he rocked early on in his music career. As reported by People, the “Came Here to Forget” singer quipped that it would be “a symbol of hope or some sh*t like that.” The decision was in response to the cancellation of his concerts and other upcoming events due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020… @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Now that Blake is making good on his promise, his fans are sharing their thoughts on his daring decision.

“OMG. Warning next time so we can all mute our conference calls,” read one response from a fan who was seemingly working from home.

“If anyone can pull this off it’s you and @billyraycyrus. Whatever happens I’m living for these mullet updates,” wrote an optimistic fan.

“Now add some stars and you’ll be patriotic!” suggested a third commenter.

A few of Blake’s Twitter followers had seemingly watched the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, so they compared the country singer’s mullet to the similar hairstyle rocked by the eccentric subject of the movie, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as “Joe Exotic.”

“Next thing you know he’s gonna change his name to ‘Blake Exotic,'” quipped one fan.

Shortly before Blake shared the video of Gwen pulling on his hair, he tweeted a snapshot of the couple striking a pose worthy of a magazine cover for what he deemed a “quarantine photo shoot.” One of his co-coaches on The Voice, John Legend, responded to that photo by asking about his promised hair change.

“Where’s the mullet tho,” John tweeted.

The mullet was still there, but the back of Blake’s hair simply wasn’t visible in the photo. The snapshot was taken on Blake’s lakeside estate in Oklahoma, where he and Gwen are seemingly staying as they practice social distancing.